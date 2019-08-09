Meet Bobby!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bobby is a 2-month-old American Pit Bull, Terrier mix that is looking for a forever home!

This puppy will grow to be a 50 to 60-pound dog and would be best with an active family.

Bobby was born at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri and is the last one of his litter that can be adopted.

He has been neutered, microchipped, and has had the age-appropriate shots for a puppy his age.

He will need a few more vaccination shots when he reached the right age.

To learn more or adopt Bobby, call 417-883-2526 or click here.