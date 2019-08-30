Animal shelters come together for Barking Lot adoption event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Volunteers for shelters all over the Ozarks put in plenty of hours to care for animals that need homes. Ozarks First is bringing many of those rescues together for our Barking Lot adoption event.

It’s happening Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the parking lot of KOLR10, KOZL, and KRBK Ozarks Fox. That’s at 2650 E. Division St. in Springfield, MO.

Between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. you can come and meet adoptable dogs and cats from eight Ozarks rescues. We’ll stream the entire event live on OzarksFirst.com. We’ll also share posts on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Our Daybreak team of Lauren Barnas, Joe Murano, and Elisa Raffa will host the broadcast.

Even if you can’t make it out, you can watch our website, or your KOLR/KOZL news app to learn about some of our local rescues, and the work volunteers do to find homes for animals in the Ozarks.

The rescues participating include: