Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive provider of blood, plasma, and platelets to patients at forty-four area Ozark hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and southeast Kansas. More than 50,000 donations of blood are required each year to meet the local transfusion needs of our friends and neighbors.

Our mission is to provide a quality blood supply, in a timely manner, at the lowest reasonable fee, while remaining accountable to the local community, blood donors and health care providers.

Since 1995, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has met the transfusion needs of patients throughout the Ozarks. Each day, we deliver more than 250 blood donations to meet the needs of patients in the forty-four hospitals supplied by CBCO.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks collects blood at Donor Centers located in Springfield, Mo. Joplin, Mo., Springdale, Ark., and Bentonville, Ark., and hosts many more mobile blood drives throughout the region each day.

The need for blood is constant. Every five minutes on average, an area patient needs a blood transfusion. One out of every seven people admitted to the hospital will require blood. More than 50,000 donations of blood are collected each year by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to meet the local transfusion needs of our health care partners. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks helps local patients by providingblood and blood components to help withacute bleeding and anemia, to support care for any number of conditions, including cancer treatment, orthopedic surgeries, organ and marrow transplants, cardiovascular surgeries, and treatment for inherited blood disorders.





3% of the population donate blood. The most common reason that someone does not donate blood is because they’ve never been asked. If you’ve never been asked to donate blood, consider this our request! It only takes about an hour out of your day to be someone’s hero and help save a life. Giving blood is the greatest thing you can do today, because it will make a difference tomorrow in the lives of your relatives, friends, and neighbors.



When you give blood, you are literally helping hospitals save the life of someone’s spouse, parent, or child. There is no easier way to save a life than to give blood. Thanks for giving life to your community.