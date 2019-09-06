The Barking Lot: C.A.R.E Animal Rescue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The first-ever KOLR10 Barking Lot will be held on September 28, and before the event, we want to highlight the rescues that will be present.

The Barking Lot is a public adoption event happening in the parking lot of KOLR10, KOZL, and KRBK Ozarks Fox located at 2650 E. Division St. in Springfield, MO.

The event will happen between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. you can come and meet adoptable dogs and cats from eight Ozarks rescues.

One of those rescues is C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue.

C.A.R.E. (Castaway Animals Rescue Effort) started in 1992 as the first no-kill shelter in our area and has grown into the largest no-kill shelter in Southwest Missouri.

The rescue works to:

Rescue as many adoptable animals from death row as we can properly care for

Provide medical treatment to sick or injured stray animals

Combine an aggressive spay/neuter program with a high volume adoption program while providing quality lifetime care for unadoptable pets

Network with and provide a rescue service for other shelters, ultimately reducing the kill rate in southwest Missouri

For more on C.A.R.E. click here.