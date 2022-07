SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Humane Society brought Sticks to the KOLR10 studio Friday morning.

Sticks is a five-month-old labrador retriever mix and is very calm and sweet. He would be great with children or any other pets in the household. Sticks has been neutered and is updated on all of his vaccinations. So, he is ready to go to his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Sticks you can click here.