SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Polly Pocket made her appearance at KOLR10 Friday. She is from the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri and she may be small but her personality makes up for it.

Polly is only five to six months old and will get a little bit bigger but she will still be small for a pit bull mix. She has grey/blue eyes and light tan and white fur.

Polly loves to play and loves getting attention from anybody. If you have other dogs in the house the Humane Society said you may want to do a meet and greet first to see how to two dogs will respond to one another.

If you are interested in Polly and would like to meet her click here.