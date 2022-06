SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rob Hardy from C.A.R.E. dropped by the studio this morning and brought Oriana with him.

Oriana, a four-year-old, pitbull mix, is one of the sweetest girls, according to Hardy. Oriana would do well with other dogs but is not too fond of cats.

Oriana was one of eight dogs that were dumped on someone else’s property. If you are interested in Oriana or any of the other animals that are ready for adoption at C.A.R.E. click here.