SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rescue One brought Zena to meet the Daybreak crew Thursday morning.

Zena is only 8-months-old and is a lab mix. Alli Coltrin is Zena’s foster mother and said she has had Zena for almost two months. Coltrin said she is one of the sweetest and smartest dogs she has fostered.

Zena is crate, leashed and bathroom trained. Traveling in the car still makes her a little nervous, but she is slowly getting used to it.

Coltrin says she is good with children and cats but would have to slowly be introduced to other dogs since she is a little timid.

If you are interested in adopting Zena or any other adoptable animals at Rescue One click here.