SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — C.A.R.E Animal Rescue is searching for the perfect home for Orchre.

Orchre is a young mix breed who the organization said who be a great companion for those wanting to take their dog everywhere with them. He doesn’t like to be left alone. According to C.A.R.E he is about a year old and has a sweet and playful temperament.

Orchre is possibly mixed with a golden retriever and a wire terrier. The organization said he loves being outside and would do really well with a fenced-in yard.

If someone is interested in adopting Orchre they can fill out an application online or send a message to carerescue@yahoo.com.