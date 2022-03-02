SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rescue One introduced the KOLR10 Daybreak crew to a very special dog who is ready to be adopted.

Otis is the organization’s 10,000th rescue and you may notice he only has three legs. Jamie Ivie who is with Rescue One says they believe Otis was in a dog fight which resulted in the loss of one of his legs.

Despite losing one of his limbs, Ivie says Otis is one of the calmest and sweetest dogs. Ivie guesses that Otis is around 4-years-old.

Rescue One is a state-licensed, 501(c)(3), foster-based rescue located in Springfield, MO. All of the animals in the organization’s care live in foster homes until a forever home can be found. Rescue One rescues without regard to breed, age, or ease of placement. Their mission is not only to rescue animals in need but to also educate the public on responsible pet ownership and help provide low-cost spay/neuter for those in need of assistance.

The goal is to place animals in responsible, committed homes, and considerable care will be taken to find good matches for both the animals and the adopters.