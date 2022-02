SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lucky is a 9-year-old pit bull mix and he is ready to go to his forever home.

Rob Hardy, with C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, says Lucky is good with both children and dogs. Lucky can be homed with a cat as long as the cat is calm and relaxed.

If you are interested in adopting Lucky you can contact C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue through Facebook or by calling 417-875-6565.