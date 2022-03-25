SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Humane Society brought Hunter to KOLR10.

Hunter is a friendly 8-year-old Springer Spaniel who is very outspoken when he sees someone he likes.

Despite being considered a senior dog he doesn’t act like it. Hunter has a lot of energy and loves getting attention. Demands it even.

Katie Newcomb, with the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, says Hunter can get nervous and shy when it comes to meeting other dogs. She says she isn’t sure if he would adjust well with multiple dogs in one household but if you have just one he would most likely adjust well.

Newcomb says if you do have another dog but would like to adopt Hunter bring your dog in to meet Hunter first.

Anyone interested in adopting from the Southwest Missouri Humane Society can call 417-833-2526 or visit its website.