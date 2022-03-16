SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Copper and Count from Watching Over Whiskers (WOW) made an appearance on Daybreak.

Marci Bowling says both kittens came to the organization as orphans. After isolating the two kittens to make sure they were healthy, the organization paired Copper and Count together since they seemed to be around the same age.

According to Bowling, WOW is housing over 150 cats. She says WOW has a lot of kittens and senior cats that are in need of foster homes and a permanent place to call home.

WOW hosts several events for people to come and meet the felines and you can check out all the cats that are ready to be adopted by clicking here.