SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kota is an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever mix and loves to take a nap just about anywhere.

Kota was surrendered to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue recently and is looking for a family who will give him a lot of love. Rob Hardy with C.A.R.E. said he is great with other animals and children. Kota is a curious, gentle, couch potato.

He is also house trained and is up to date with his vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Kota you can click here.