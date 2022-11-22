SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Marci Bowling with Watching Over Whiskers joins KOLR10 Daybreak to discuss current needs at its shelter that specializes in care for cats.

This week’s pet, Charlie, is one of the dozens of cats that Watching Over Whiskers cares for at its location on east Sunshine.

As always, WOW needs fosters, funding, and forever homes for their cats. Bowling says the shelter is nearly at capacity. The shelter covers veterinarian services for almost all of the cats in their care.

“Our vet bills at the shelter are around $20,000 a month,” says Bowling.

The shelter has a number of events coming up over the next few weeks and you can find those on the shelter’s Facebook page here.