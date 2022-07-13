SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bentley made his second appearance on Daybreak Wednesday morning.

Bently is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix and knows basic commands, according to Rob Hardy with C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue. Bentley came on Daybreak in 2021 and was adopted out fairly quickly. However, the organization learned he had been surrendered at a shelter and worked to get him back to C.A.R.E.

Bentley would do well with a family who has a fenced backyard for playtime and would love to cuddle up on the couch with his new family.

If you are interested in adopting Bentley click here.