SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bella and Bernadette made their first appearance on Daybreak Wednesday morning. Both kitties were found on the side of the road and Bernadette suffered a leg injuries from being thrown, according to Watching Over Whiskers (WOW).

According to the organization the United States is at an all-time low for foster support, adoptions and donations. This is causing stress within the rescue community.

WOW is currently full and is housing over 200 felines. WOW supports routine vetting to help place kitties in loving homes, as well as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) assistance and emergency vet assistance for kitties on a case-by-case basis.

To date, WOW has been able to TNR, vet and/or place well over 1000+ kitties.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Bella, Bernadette, or any of the other felines at WOW click here.