SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Human Society of Southwest Missouri is about to begin its Empty the Shelter event that allows people to adopt dogs and cats for a significantly cheaper cost than normal.

From Oct 1-8, hopeful dog and/or cat adopters can save some money on their new pet. You can adopt an animal for $50 or less during the event, Usually, it costs anywhere from $60-300 to adopt a dog or puppy or $10-75 to adopt a cat or kitten.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation, which owns the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, hosts the annual event to help alleviate crowded animal shelters.

Included in the adoption fees are spay/neuter costs, microchips, and several immunization shots. Each applicant must be screened to ensure they are a viable potential owner of the animals.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is located at 3161 W. Norton Road. Its adoption center is open from noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.