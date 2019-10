SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sparrow is a 2-year-old Boxer mix that ended up at the Humaine Society through owner surrender meaning her owners had to move and couldn’t take her with them.

She is a little shy at first but a sweet dog and has the softest fur in the world according to the shelter.

Sparrow is at the Humane Society if you would like to adopt her!

The video above has pictures of other shelter dogs in their Halloween costumes!