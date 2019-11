SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Briar was picked up as a stray in Ozarks so not much history is known about him.

Though the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri thinks he is around one year old.

Since he is around one year old he is about as big as he is going to get.

According to Sa’dia Luallen-Blattert, Briar has never barked.

Briar also loves play with the ball and cuddle.

To learn how you can adopt Briar call the Humane Society at (417)-833-2526 or click here to go to their website.