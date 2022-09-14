SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rob Hardy of C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue and Zorro, a boxer-beagle mix, joined us in the studio today to talk about upcoming fundraisers that support local dogs and cats.

This Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m., C.A.R.E. is hosting its Poker for Paws event at the Ozarks Event Center in Nixa. A $50 donation is suggested to participate.

On Oct. 10, a Putt for Paws golf tournament will raise funds to help the shelter’s operations: food, supplies and financial needs.

If anyone is interested in fostering or adopting Zorro, he’s about 8 years old and plays well with other dogs and kids. However, he is afraid of cats. He doesn’t bark much and though he was calm in the studio, he usually has a little pep in his step, Hardy said.

The C.A.R.E. adoption center is open from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. If you want more information about the events, being a foster, or adopting a pet, you can reach out to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue at carerescue@yahoo.com or visit their website.