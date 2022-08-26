SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Friday is International Dog Day and the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri brought Sadie to the KOLR10 Midday studio to celebrate.

Sadie is a cairn terrier and is 7 years old. Katie Newcomb said Sadie would be a good dog for someone who lives in an apartment and that she likes to play and be held.

Sadie should be the only dog in a family and is good with kids who are good at respecting an animal’s boundaries.

Newcomb said Sadie needs to lose a little weight and the staff at the Humane Society affectionately calls her “Roly Poly” because she likes to roll around.

If you are interested in adopting Sadie or any of the other dogs or cats at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, you can call 417-833-2526.