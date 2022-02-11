Commercial Street CID

Destination Historic Commercial Street, “C” for Yourself

“C” Historic Commercial Street (C-Street)

Come celebrate Springfield’s first Local and Federal Historic District. Meet this community of trendsetters, artists, environmentalists and retail pioneers, the proud caretakers of this exciting neighborhood. There is oh so much to see and to do as you soak up hometown charm that flows from this Railroad Boomtown destination. Shop Springfield’s oldest family-owned hardware store or service your car in a 3rd generation, family-owned garage. Drop off items for upholstery as you have hair and nails done. Sample flavors from one of many ethnic restaurants. Treat yourself to one-of-a-kind artisan destinations: a chocolate factory that imports and roasts its own beans, two bakeries, a 60-year-old family pizzeria and C-Street’s only micro-brewery. Dine at an outdoor patio and train watch along Frisco Lane, C-Street’s “Graffiti Gallery in Motion”. Book an hour of yoga or a massage, learn a new dance in the most beautiful ballroom in town. Take a break in the city’s oldest tavern, shop boutiques featuring curated, hand-crafted treasures, antique and gently used furniture and fixtures. Shop chic vintage venues sprinkled throughout the district. Pamper yourself at a beauty spa, specialty hair salons, a braiding or wig company or a barber shop and two tattoo parlors. Shop the seasonal C-Street City Market nearby on Saturdays (April – October) or just enjoy the architecture of these six intact, historic blocks.

Food & Drink

Enjoy a quick coffee or sit down and stay a while at one of the many interesting restaurants and sidewalk cafes Historic C-Street has to offer! Sample Lebanese, Dutch, Italian, Peruvian, Cuban or chose from local deli favorites and regionally sourced, vegetarian or vegan. Whether it’s the classic tearoom or some of the best bar food in town at Springfield’s oldest tavern, C-Street delivers. Classic baked goods and delectable desserts await as well. Some of Springfield’s most eclectic and adventurous dining is heartily enjoyed along these 6 historic blocks! When special occasions call for a toast, a C-Street-brewed ale, a specialty cocktail or beautiful vino served up in colorful taverns and neighborhood, “Cheers”-styled destinations that welcome their visitors as locals. Is Karaoke your thing? We have just the spot…or a special C-Street creation…our taverns aim to please, often with the best regional, live music, poetry or special celebrations like cookouts! Spend an entire day exploring the many flavors of C-Street and find yourself coming back time after time as great food and creative beverages, served by great people make for great times worth repeating over and over!

Retail & Shopping

So many shops, so little time…and all within 6-blocks. Antique and gently used furniture and fixtures, beautiful, one-of-kind hand crafted items and carefully curated vintage collections dot the district while fresh faces bring skate shops and honey pots, and styles of the season. A Mid Century furnishing focus contrasts antique offerings and gently used eclectic pieces. Highly curated, fancy or fun, vintage fashion has come a long way on C-Street! Shopping requires energy…chocolate from a world-famous chocolatier anyone? Sugar & spice and all teas nice join fabulous baked goods and cakes and pastries alike. Await and you’ll want to visit our world-famous chocolate factory. The new grab and go or carryout from C-Street Eats is the perfect take home from a day of shopping!

Personal & Professional Services

So many to-dos and so little time…who knew you could do so much on Historic C-Street? Get your taxes done or consult an attorney, work out at a boxing gym (one of Springfield’s oldest). Did you know you can get a building designed and constructed, have all your furniture reupholstered, have your portrait made, all in the C-Street neighborhood? Or get your trail bike rebuilt or build a new one and see a model rail layout. Pamper yourself: get a shave and haircut, or for you ladies, a perm, cut or color, a wig or extension, new braids, a mani or pedi, a waxing or a massage, followed by a tattoo. Geez, that calls for a celebration, one which, BTW, you can book at one of C-Street’s many historic event venues and rooms, both small and large, and for that event, learn a dance at C-Street’s only ballroom! Dang, hair and nails done, new duds that frame a new tattoo, a new dance and dinner and drinks, you’re ready to party…unless of course you need roller skates too which C-Street can, as it happens, provide!

Lofts & Accommodations

Part of the charm of Historic Commercial Street is how many call her home! Look up as you take your “C-Street Stroll” to see the windows of lofts with the best views of this turn-of-the-century railroad boomtown. These unique and stylish spaces are hidden gems as over 60 house young professionals, students, new families and their kids and pets next door to their empty nester neighbors. Many lofts are Airbnb locations that invite visitors to join this eclectic group of C-Street residents that has found how convenient and exciting an experience is with so many services and shopping and dining options just outside your front door. Not only are the lofts mere footsteps away from C-Street’s large and small event facilities, the center city location is minutes away from everything Springfield has to offer.

The C-Street City Market

Since 2000, C-Street City Market has lovingly been called the “Sweetest Little Market in Town”, an intimate experience and one of Commercial Club of Springfield’s proudest achievements. The market has grown to become the heartbeat of this historic neighborhood. Open on Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, April through October, it features a warm family environment, often with live local and regional music. Friends and families gather on market day to exchange news (and gossip, of course) of the day. Market management takes a team approach with vendors to offer a beautiful balance of homegrown, handmade and locally produced products from a large, friendly family of vendors. Many long-time vendors are passionate about their little market as they work with the market manager to help run their own market. That being said, they enthusiastically welcome new daily or seasonal vendors. “The more the merrier!” they say as they work hard to make their C-Street City Market at the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge, a favorite destination for you and your family!

Local vegetables and fruits, local meats and cheeses, baked goods, bedding plants and flowers, pastries, local honey, soaps and herbal tinctures and salves, jewelry and ceramics, aprons, handmade greeting cards, gifts and so much more!

“What’s not to enjoy in this delightfully Bohemian community that pampers with personal services, expresses itself through dining and shopping experiences rich in international, local and regional flavors and celebrating life’s gifts in historic event venues.” -Mary Collette

