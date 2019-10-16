Chiefs’ McKnight leads four inductees into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted four new members and two programs in Wednesday’s annual football luncheon.

Headlining the group was five year Kansas City Chief running back Ted McKnight.

In addition to McKnight, Adrian football coach George Bruto, Mizzou booster Jerald Chaffin and football ref Emry Dilday were also inducted.

160 members of the Aurora football Houn’ Dawgs were on hand as the program was enshrined.

Also in attendance the 1977 Greenfield state championship team that was honored.

The love of football and community bonding that it provides was a major theme on the mind of the inductees.

“That’s the heart and soul of small communities. Everybody know each other. And everybody pulls for each other. So that was great to have that opportunity to do that. And now you’re a part of it. And then you finally say to yourself. You know what I feel as though I belong here. I feel as though I have the ability to be here. Until you get that first hit. And the guy knocks the crap out of you. Then you’re thinking what the hell am I doing here?,” said McKnight.

“I was so humbled and really shocked when I got the call that I was being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. I didn’t see it coming. And to be honored for something that you’ve loved doing for 55 years,” said Dilday.

“That’s the thing that Greenfield handed me when I took over in 77 was tradition. I’m talking coaches Ron Ray, Rodney Kramer, Bill Gann. I can go on and on, Tony Phillips. And that tradition had that table set,” said 77 Greenfield coach Jim Dykens.

NBA Stats