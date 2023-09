Wes Bergmann, long time competitor on “The Challenge” and former “Real World: Austin”, housemate announces his retirement from the game following his recent elimination on season two of “The Challenge: USA”.

Bergmann talks with Blake Haynes about competiting on CBS versus MTV, his elimination against Chris Underwood, his enemy turned friend Johnny Bananas, and what his time on television has meant to him.

“The Challenge: USA” is airing Thursdays on CBS and Paramount+.