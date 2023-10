Blake Haynes talks with creators of the “Label-less” musical, Drew and Lea Lachey.

The Lachey’s own and run “Lachey Arts” in Cincinnati and started the show years ago locally before producing a touring version of it. This show challenges you to step into someone else’s show as the production explores varying themes of social issues told from youth perspectives.

“Label-less” is traveling to Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday, October 24th and will be performed live at The Landers Theatre.