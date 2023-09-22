Blake Haynes talks with comedian, author, actress, and writer Jamie Lee about her career milestones and live standup. Lee wrote and executive produced “Ted Lasso”, has a booked out called “Weddiculous: An Unfiltered Guide to Being a Bride”, a Netflix orignal “The Wedding Coach”, and more.

Lee is apart of the Writers Guild Association is currently impacted by the ongoing strike that began in May of 2023. She details what it’s like being on strike and the frustrations of studios not willing to make an agreement.

Lee is in Springfield, Missouri performing at the Blue Room Comedy Club Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23.