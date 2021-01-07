“Our security failed”: Springfield history teacher reacts to U.S. Capitol lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield history teacher said Jan. 6’s Capitol lockdown reminded him of different political moments in American history.

Doctor Michael Verney, assistant professor of history at Drury University, said he has studied history for 20 years and saw “some parallels” with different occurrences in the past.

“To have historians be able to tell you, don’t worry we’ve seen this before,” said Verney. “I wish that I could play that role.”

The first parallel is with the reconstruction era, which happened from 1863 to 1877.

“An era in which violence and racialized political violence was rampant,” said Verney. “In ways that are reminiscent of what we saw yesterday.”

Verney also compares what he saw at the lockdown to the race riot in August of 1835 during President Andrew Jackson’s second term.

“Unlike President Trump, he deployed troops into the city of Washington D.C., but he very consciously did not send them to protect free blacks in the city who were the targets of these race riots,” said Verney. “So I also draw parallel between some of these white nationalist groups that we saw storming Congress.”

Lastly, the breach reminded him of America’s assassinations and national security crises.

“They have learned a lesson,” said Verney. “There is my sincere hope in a way that past Americans also had to learn whether that was Pearl Harbor or whether that was at various other moments in our history where our security failed. I think the Inauguration Day will have to have the most intensive security we’ve ever seen for any presidential inauguration in the history of our country.”

Verney called the riot a tragedy, but he was moved when both parties worked together later that night to support the electoral college and the constitution.