Springfield man arrested on federal charges relating to the riot at the U.S. Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Springfield was arrested Thursday by Springfield Police and FBI agents for his involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6.

According to a statement from the FBI, 44-year-old Zachary Martin was arrested on federal charges of restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol Grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol building.

Martin is being held in the Greene County Jail on hold for the FBI.

Authorities say Martin was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story.

