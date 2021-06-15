Richard Barnett requests change of travel restrictions, next appearance in court in August

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — In a court appearance on June 15, Richard Barnett’s attorney requested that travel restrictions be eased so he can travel to buy and sell antique cars.

Barnett, the Gravette man indicted on charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot, appeared in court for a status hearing. Barnett’s attorney had filed a request asking that the radius he is allowed to travel be increased to 200-250 miles so Barnett could travel for work.

The attorney stated that the buying and selling of cars is Barnett’s only source of income. Barnett is looking to travel to the town of Petit Jean for a swap meet, which is nearly 200 miles away from Gravette.

The prosecution will have a chance to file an appeal. The judge will rule on the modification on Thursday, June 17.

Barnett’s next court appearance will be on August 24 at 9 a.m.

Richard Barnett’s condition of release is stated below: