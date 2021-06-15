Richard Barnett requests change of travel restrictions, next appearance in court in August

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — In a court appearance on June 15, Richard Barnett’s attorney requested that travel restrictions be eased so he can travel to buy and sell antique cars.
Barnett, the Gravette man indicted on charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot, appeared in court for a status hearing. Barnett’s attorney had filed a request asking that the radius he is allowed to travel be increased to 200-250 miles so Barnett could travel for work.
The attorney stated that the buying and selling of cars is Barnett’s only source of income. Barnett is looking to travel to the town of Petit Jean for a swap meet, which is nearly 200 miles away from Gravette.
The prosecution will have a chance to file an appeal. The judge will rule on the modification on Thursday, June 17.
Barnett’s next court appearance will be on August 24 at 9 a.m.
Richard Barnett’s condition of release is stated below:
- Home detention; must remain at his Gravette home
- Wear an ankle location monitor
- Not allowed to possess firearms or any other weapons
- Passport has been revoked and is not allowed to get a new one
- Not allowed to travel outside of a 50-mile area from his Gravette home
- No associating with anyone from the Jan. 6 insurrection