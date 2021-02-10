Never-before-seen Capitol riot video shows officer Goodman helping Mitt Romney

(NEXSTAR) – Democrats unveiled new video of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that shows the full extent of the heroic actions of U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman that day.

On Wednesday, House managers released never-before-seen footage that showed Goodman running alone through the corridors of the Capitol in response to the mob that had just broken into the building.

At one point, security cameras captured Goodman running down the hallway and spotting Sen. Romney walking in the opposite direction.

WATCH: Officer Eugene Goodman directs Senator Romney away from the mob. pic.twitter.com/lStqrAxUru — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2021

“Officer Goodman passes Senator Mitt Romney and directs him to turn around, in order to get to safety,” said Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands, narrating the silent security footage. “On the first floor, just beneath them, them mob had already started to search for the chamber.”

Goodman rushed down to the first floor and confronted the mob alone as video showed rioters screaming and breaking into the Capitol. Some of the rioters grabbed fire extinguishers from the walls as they stormed through the hallways.

“Where are they counting the votes?” they yell. Goodman says: “Don’t do it. Don’t do it.”

Goodman confronted the crowd with his hand raised toward them to stop. He then retreated up a staircase and they follow. Up the stairs, he directs them away from the Senate door and the chamber. Vice President Mike Pence was about 100 feet away with his family.

Goodman was later honored by Congress for his heroics.

House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are methodically tracing his months-long effort to undermine his supporters’ faith in the election results.

During arguments Wednesday, impeachment managers showed a flurry of excerpts from Trump speeches in which the then-president told supporters the only way he could lose is if the election results were rigged.

The effort to challenge the results continued after the election, with Trump telling his supporters the election had been stolen and that they shouldn’t accept the results.

Impeachment managers also pushed back at defense team arguments that Trump’s words were protected by the First Amendment. They said the case was not about protected political speech but rather about Trump’s incitement of violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.