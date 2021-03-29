Missouri man arrested, charged for involvement in Capitol riots

VERSAILLES, Mo. — The FBI has arrested and charged a 55-year-old man from Versailles, Missouri, for his involvement in the Capitol Riots back in January 2021.

According to the affidavit, Matthew Eugene Loganbill is charged with obstruction of a congressional proceeding, unlawful entry and violent entry or disorderly conduct. The affidavit continues to say Loganbill is a federal firearms dealer and the owner of a firearms store in Missouri called Tooth and Nail Armory.

On March 15, a criminal complaint was filed against Loganbill explaining why he was wanted by the FBI. The complaint describes an incident in the Rotunda area where Loganbill was allegedly told to leave by an officer. Loganbill reportedly responded by “yelling and cursing at police.” Loganbill did not leave the area until he was “physically pushed on the arm by one of the officers.”

Two witnesses tipped off FBI agents, leading to Loganbill’s arrest. The witnesses claim to have seen posts on social media showing Loganbill at the Capitol riots.

The FBI arrested Loganbill on March 29. His next court appearance is set to happen in Jefferson City, Missouri.

According to the FBI’s most wanted list for the U.S. Capitol Violence, several people across the United States have been arrested for their involvement in the riot.

This is a developing story.