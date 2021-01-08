Man pictured in Pelosi’s office turns himself in to authorities in Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man pictured in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during Wednesday’s riots in Washington D.C. turned himself in to authorities in Arkansas, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 on Friday.
Richard Barnett, 60, who was quickly identified as a Gravette, Arkansas man after he was photographed seated at a desk in Pelosi’s office, turned himself in at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning and is currently in FBI custody.
According to NBC’s Pete Williams, Barnett is being charged with entering and remaining on restricting grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property.
This is a developing story.