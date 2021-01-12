Hallmark Cards asks Hawley, Marshall to return donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hallmark Cards is asking U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Roger Marshall of Kansas to return donations that company employees made to their campaigns.

The Kansas City-based greeting card manufacturer made the request Monday after the two senators opposed certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win, even after a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol.

The company says employees donated to political candidates at all levels through its PAC.

In the last two years, the PAC donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall. A company spokeswoman says the actions of Hawley and Marshall don’t reflect Hallmark’s values.