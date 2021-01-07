Gravette, Arkansas mayor responds after citizen pictured with his foot on Pelosi’s desk goes viral

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox responded on Wednesday after photos of a Northwest Arkansas man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office went viral on social media.

Richard Barnett, 60, was pictured inside Pelosi’s office on Wednesday after a pro-Trump mob riled by efforts to certify the Electoral College results stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Barnett told a New York Times reporter he left Pelosi a note on her desk along with a quarter, “even though she ain’t ******* worth it.”

After Barnett was identified as an Arkansan from Gravette, the mayor took to Facebook, saying the city does not condone his actions or the violence in Washington.

“A picture was shared by the national news of someone with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk in the Capitol Building in D.C. This picture has gone viral and has brought the city of Gravette into the spotlight, which is unfortunate,” Maddox wrote on Facebook. “We have had citizens receive threats, calls to our police, social media posts, and emails wanting to know what Gravette is going to do about this situation. I want to remind everyone that this is a matter in Washington, DC and not in Gravette, AR, even though the person in the picture does have a Gravette address. However, we are closely monitoring the situation.”

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with Barnett by phone on Wednesday. He said he wasn’t arrested, but is hiring an attorney because he and his family have received multiple threats.