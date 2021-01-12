Feds considering sedition, conspiracy charges following Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Federal prosecutors are looking at bringing “significant” cases involving possible sedition and conspiracy charges in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

That’s according to acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, who provided an update on criminal charges at a Justice Department news conference on Tuesday.

Sherwin said that some of the misdemeanor charges brought against the people who sieged the Capitol were intended as placeholder counts and that more serious charges including sedition are possible. He said the Justice Department has created a specialized task force that will look at everything from travel to movement of the individuals.

The FBI recently warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-election Joe Biden’s inauguration. An internal FBI bulletin warned that, as of Sunday, the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Jan. 20, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press.

The chief of the National Guard Bureau said Monday that the Guard is also looking at any issues across the country, as state capitols have begun to step up security.

Five people died in the violence last week, including a Capitol police officer. Two explosive devices were found, but they did not go off.

Meanwhile, federal officials continue to announce arrests of individuals involved in the Capitol attack.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced the arrest of a New York City judge’s son. Aaron Mostofsky was picked up at his brother’s home in Brooklyn, about a week after he was seen inside the Capitol wearing a fur costume and a police vest he is accused of stealing during the mayhem.

Court papers show how investigators are combing through internet communications to identify alleged offenders like Mostofsky, who referred to himself as a “caveman” eager to protest the presidential election results.

Mostofsky, 34, is facing charges including felony theft of government property — a police bulletproof vest worth $1,905 and a riot shield valued at $265.