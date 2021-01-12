Auburn man in Federal custody following U.S. Capitol Riot

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama man who investigators say violated his bond in Lee County, Alabama by traveling to Washington to participate in the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol is in federal custody after agents located him at an Auburn home.

23-year-old William Watson of Auburn is believed to be the bearded man in the tan sweatshirt in an image released by Metropolitan Police Department. Watson is wanted in a joint effort by the U.S. Secret Service and FBI as investigators continue locating and arresting individuals in a mob of President Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers worked to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Five people were killed, including a Capitol police officer.

23-year-old William Watson of Auburn is believed to be the bearded man in the tan sweatshirt in an image released by Metropolitan Police Department

Watson was taken into custody without incident around 1:45 Monday afternoon at a home along Samantha Court in Auburn, Alabama. Federal authorities and Auburn police were present when Watson was led from the house in handcuffs after a Lee County Judge revoked his bond on prior drug charges. Watson is now in Federal custody.

Watson was taken into custody without incident around 1:45 Monday afternoon at a home along Samantha Court in Auburn, Alabama

News 3 confirmed Watson was arrested by Auburn back on July 2 on drug charges, including Trafficking in Marijuana and LSD and Drug Possession, and released on a $103,000 bond. Watson’s bond was revoked Monday morning after a Lee County Judge approved the Lee County District Attorney’s Office Motion.

The motion, obtained by News 3, read:

“On or about January 6, 2021, protestors stormed the United States Capitol building during the certification of the Electoral College vote. Video surveillance from inside the Capitol Building recorded protestors’ images inside the building, including images of the Defendant dressed in a yellow sweatshirt standing next to a man with a horned hat. Local authorities identified the Defendant. The Defendant has distinctive tattoos on his hands, which are visible in the images from the Capital. Additionally, the Defendant made a social media post including a photo of his participation and comments regarding one of his tattoos. Pursuant to Rule 7.3 of the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure, a mandatory condition of release includes a requirement that the Defendant may not “depart from the state without leave of court.”

Investigators suspect an east Alabama man, Will Watson, is the bearded man on the left who joined other President Donald Trump supporters and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (A.P. Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

News 3 has not been able to find out if Watson is employed in the area or attends school.

Watson was arrested by Auburn back on July 2 on drug charges, including Trafficking in Marijuana and LSD and Drug Possession, and released on a $103,000 bond

According to an article by the Alabama Political Reporter, on Watson’s Instagram account, he regularly posted conspiracies related to the election and COVID-19. He claimed to have a disability that exempted him from wearing a mask at the Auburn restaurant Offers in one video.

News 3 is awaiting more information from local law enforcement and the FBI regarding Monday’s arrest and what happens to Watson now.