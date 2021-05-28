Volunteers placing flags on Veteran’s graves in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Volunteers from the Webster County Memorial Honor Guard are working in Marshfield, Missouri, to identify Veteran’s graves.

“Every year it seems like it becomes more and more difficult to find them because the old stones get more and more difficult to read,” said John Means, with the Webster County Memorial Honor Guard.

The volunteers are working to place flags on every service member’s headstone in honor of Memorial Day.

The Honor Guard along with the American Legion will be out with a group of 50 volunteers Saturday, May 29, to place American flags.

“These are people that came before us that did the job that we did,” said Means. “It’s important that we remember the fallen heroes that made America what it is today.”

