Tell Me Something Good: Willard teen defies challenges to play sports

John Wright, a junior at Willard High School, was born with a birth defect of an underdeveloped hand, but that hasn’t stopped his passion for sports.

He is a multi-sport student-athlete that loves to compete.

“I just like sports. Since I was little, I’ve not changed,” says John.

Wright’s mom Jericka agrees. “He’s very passionate about sports and everything that he does. Nothing stops him, and I think that’s great,” she said.

Sports has always come naturally to John. As a young kid, he told his mom that he wanted to play baseball and she was excited about the possibility.

Baseball does take extra maneuvering by switching hands quickly while pitching. That has not stopped John yet, “I guess I have to work harder than everyone else.”

Working harder comes naturally. Even though he admits lifting weights is probably the most difficult thing he has done athletically, he has found a way to make that work too.

“I’ve had people in the past tell me I couldn’t do it,” admits John.

“Couldn’t do it” doesn’t seem to be John’s mode of operations. He will find a way to do it and do it well. A trait that leaves his mother Jericka beaming, “He just makes me so proud! I couldn’t imagine him any other way.”