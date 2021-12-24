Tell Me Something Good: Willard students spread Christmas cheer worldwide



WILLARD, Mo. – Back in August, the Willard Future Farmers of America started collecting items for a service project they wanted to do for Christmas. Now, they have delivered Christmas cheer to service men and women around the globe.

The initial plan was to send 13 boxes to soldiers in South Korea after Willard FFA teacher Dana Kimmons was told by an old student that 13 soldiers in his command never receive any mail. Kimmons told her classes.

“When I told my FFA Kids that, it really struck them. They wanted to adopt these soldiers for the holidays to make sure they receive something for the holiday season,” explains Kimmons.

The Willard FFA partnered with the Greene County 4-H club to get going and additional students from Willard, Pleasant Hope and Fair Grove all pitched in. 13 boxes grew to 112 boxes being packed up and delivered around the world.

Even the youngest of students helped, which was senior Jessica Jones’ favorite part, “”There’s letters, which is my personal favorite thing from these elementary students. Who write them notes, color pictures, all kinds of inspirational messages.”

The boxes were packed with food, games and hygiene items. They also included anything to remind the service men and women they are remembered this Christmas.

The boxes were shipped about 2.5 weeks ago. Much to their surprise, they made it overseas before Christmas.