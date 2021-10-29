Tell Me Something Good: Rountree Parade returns bringing years of Halloween tradition back



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For nearly three decades, the Rountree Neighborhood in Springfield has been going all-out for Halloween. What started as around a dozen neighborhood kids parading down the street in costumes, has now grown to a few hundred kids.

It has become a yearly tradition that is going back generations now. Parents that once walked in the parade are bringing their children to show off their creativity.

“It’s really neat. We have had generations that have enjoyed this little parade and have really wanted to keep this tradition,” explains parade organizer Laurel Bryant.

Every year the Rountree 5th graders get to start the parade by carrying the sign. They are followed by the Parkview drum corps, and then come a few hundred kids showing off their costumes.

Bryant says showing off the creativity is what the parade is all about, “Our parade is really to show off the costumes of the neighbors. It’s really cute. Entire family groups will dress up. We even have neighbor groups. We have a pirate group on Freemont that comes every year.”

For the first time ever, the parade was canceled in 2020 because of Covid. This year will be a welcome return of the tradition.