SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As high school basketball season wraps up across the Ozarks, one local team has more to be proud of than just a winning record.

The Niangua Lady Cardinals have completed a full season with five players. No subs, no foul-outs and no injuries all season long.

Ashton Stuber, Kaydance Knifong, Alyson Petty, Addison Terry and Ashtyn Callaway have played nearly every single minute of every single game this season. So far, that’s 23 games.

“It’s impossible to do what they’re doing,” coach Clint Gazette said. “It’s impossible to show up every night and play every game.”

Senior Kaydance Knifong agreed. “It’s really hard.”

For the two seniors, two juniors and one sophomore, not only have they shown up and played every game, they’ve had a competitive season, going 13-10 overall.

Knifong admits she is surprised they’ve made it all season.

“We really expected one of us to get hurt and the season just be over,” Knifong said.

The fabulous five have played through pain and a pandemic. With games across the state being canceled all the time due to sickness, the Niangua Lady Cardinals only had one game canceled, due to snow.

“They never quit,” said Gazette. “We could be down by 15 and they think there is a 15 point shot out there.”

The Lady Cardinals will begin district play on Monday, February 21st at 7:45 pm. They will be playing the Hurley Lady Tigers. Coach Gazette can bet his five will be ready to play hard until that final buzzer sounds.