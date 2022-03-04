SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Fireside Bluegrass Jam is a tradition that has been going on for 10 years, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

On the first Saturday of each month, music-lovers fill the fellowship hall of Orchard Crest Baptist Church. They hope the monthly meetings will teach younger generations the rich traditions of bluegrass music.

“Everybody likes bluegrass music and that’s what we do,” says organizer Joy Miracle.

Joy’s nephew, Joshua Gilbert, agrees, “I guess it’s kind of a nostalgia thing.”

The monthly meetings remind Joshua of years gone by, growing up in the country, “Growing up on farms, as many of us did, Friday and Saturday nights we went to neighbors places and played music.”

Now, like then, one Saturday a month the same tradition continues.

Joy says it brings a sense of community, “The togetherness, the fellowship of bluegrass.”

The songs played are catchy enough to make you tap your feet and remind you of times gone by.

“To sing a song and see that someone feels the words that you’re singing and hears the music that you’re playing’s, that’s what it’s all about for a musician,” says Joshua.

The bluegrass music they play continues to bring people back month after month and year after year.

“On the way out the door, it’s always ‘see ya next time’”.

The monthly event is part of a not-for-profit called the Springfield Old Time Music Society. The next jam is scheduled for Saturday, March 5th. The evening filled with music begins at 4 p.m.