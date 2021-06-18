Tell Me Something Good: Marshfield softball player battles back after leukemia

MARSHFIELD, Mo.- Morgan Green is a vibrant, energetic and athletic junior at Marshfield High School. She spent most of her time on the softball field. Now, she is not able to play softball, but that isn’t stopping her from being as close as she can to the game she loves.

Morgan is a manager for the baseball team.

“Every game, every game, she is always here,” says Marshfield Head Coach Joey Pate.

The fact that Morgan can be at a game is a miracle. Last year in July, the first sign of illness struck. She hit what would normally be a triple and only made it to second before becoming lightheaded. On July 20, 2020, Morgan was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I just had this feeling that God is telling me that it’s in his hands. Just give it to him,” explains Morgan.

Morgan quickly went into remission, but in December, she suffered a stroke.

It was a blow that Morgan’s mom, Andrea Green, didn’t see coming, “The doctors after her stroke told us they didn’t know if she would make it 24 to 48 hours.”

Morgan surprised the doctors by walking out of the hospital in February and driving back into Marshfield to a community cheering her on.

“At first, I was kind of like, why is everyone cheering for me,” says Morgan, “It wasn’t me. It was God. God was the one that helped me get through everything.”

What’s left for Morgan to do? She is quick to answer, get back to the softball field, says Morgan, “They don’t know how I am doing half the things I’m doing because I have no feeling. It’s hard to move.”