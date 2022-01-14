Tell Me Something Good: ‘Just As I Am’ photography exhibit spotlights those with down syndrome

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks will have an opportunity to see new art starting this weekend. The Just As I Am exhibit will be opening at Randy Bacon Photography Studio and Gallery on Saturday, January 15. The stars of the exhibit all have down syndrome.

“The excitement and joy of this entire project, Just As I Am, is infectious,” says Photographer Randy Bacon.

One subject, 55-year-old Trent Seibold, has lived a life you read about in a storybook. Trent was born in California and raised by missionaries in India. When asked what his favorite picture is in the studio, he is quick to point out his own picture.

“I like that I have a mustache and a beard and I look grown-up,” smiles Seibold.

Riley Hesterly loves sports, singing, and dancing.

“One thing I want people to know about me is that I am very talented,” says Hesterly.

The multi-faceted 17-year-old says he felt like a star when he saw his picture, “It makes me feel more and more happier than I always feel.”

Randy Bacon Photography Studio and Gallery is at 209 West Commercial Street. Just As I Am will run from January 15 to February 26th.