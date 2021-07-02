Tell Me Something Good: Hollywood shines bright on Evangel campus

Hollywood is the name Steve Walton prefers. The name was given to him in his early days at Evangel.

Hollywood started hanging out at Evangel in 1987 when he was adopted by a group of students.

“It was a big ceremony. They had a picture of me and the adoption papers. It was awesome,” says Walton.

In 1994 he began working as a groundskeeper. Nathan Cook is Hollywood’s boss, “Steve’s a celebrity on campus. Everybody knows him, everybody yells his name and waves to him and says hello. He always has a smile on his face.”

The highlight of Hollywood’s time at Evangel came in 2014. Former students, employees, and friends worked together to give Hollywood the surprise of a lifetime.

“It was my 20th year working and they thought since I’ve been here that long, why not give him a surprise gift,” explains Walton, “That was the gift. Disneyworld. I was happy!”

It’s difficult to imagine Evangel’s campus without Hollywood. The good news is he doesn’t plan on stepping away anytime soon, he says, “Retirement, people always ask me and I tell them ‘When God tells me to, then I’ll retire. Then I’ll retire.’”

