Tell Me Something Good: Church gifts local businesses home-cooked meals

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – Each month a few members of Harmony Baptist Church get together and deliver love straight from their kitchen. They deliver to businesses in their community of Rogersville. The project is called “Feed My Sheep” and began this fall.

The church picks a business and then gets to work. They provide lunch for every employee of that business.

Mary Anne Wenger says sometimes hard work goes unnoticed and this is their way of saying “thanks”,

“We know they work hard. They get up every morning and go to work and we want to respect their time put in,” says Wenger, “We just want to let the community know we appreciate them and we know they’re out there.”

Harmony Baptist Church cooked for the 55-employees of S & H Farm Supply. They fed them bacon-wrapped meatloaf, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, and homemade rolls.

S & H said the meal was delicious and they all were very appreciative of the kind gesture from Harmony Baptist Church.