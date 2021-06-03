Tell Me Something Good: Buffalo woman transforms town one old building at a time

BUFFALO, Mo.– Buffalo, Missouri isn’t typically seen as a shopping destination for southwest Missouri. Market 116’s Nicole Bryan is looking to change that one old building at a time.

Consider it a passion project, says Bryan, “I love old buildings so that kind of helps.”

Market 116 employee Jennifer Allen describes Nicole as the Joanna Gaines of Buffalo, “She just has a natural talent and natural knack for it. Whatever they touch just springs to life.”

“I just want to make downtown and Buffalo, I just want to get it on the map,” says Bryan.

Bryan has had her hand in a lot around town. She started a wedding venue and then sold that. Bryan then opened her store, started another wedding venue, and is now taking on her biggest project to date in a 14,000 square foot renovation of the old Woods Supermarket on the square in Buffalo. A building that has sat vacant for many decades.

“We’ve had a few people straggling in and saying ‘I grocery shopped in here.’ I think it’ll be really cool for them to see what we did,” explains Bryan.

On June 5, 2021, the new Market 116 will be open for business. The store will be open to public from 9am-5pm.