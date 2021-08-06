Tell Me Something Good: 10-year-old wins Grand Champion ribbon at his first show at Ozarks Empire Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For many youths across the Ozarks, showing livestock at the fair is a rite of passage. The hours upon hours kids spend with their animal forms a special bond. 10-year old Cameron Harris knows all about this bond. He thinks his bull, Heart Diamond, is one special cow.

“The short-horned bull is very beautiful”, says Harris.

Judges at the Ozarks Empire Fair agree with Harris, he says, “The first time I showed here, I got a grand champion.”

Harris has shown his cows before at the county level. This was his first time at the Ozarks Empire Fair. Not only did he win the Grand Champion, but he also won the Showmanship Award.

Maybe it was a case of beginner’s luck, or maybe Dr. D is just as pretty as Harris says he is. Either way, all the accolades have not gone to their heads.

“Don’t take it too hard if you don’t win,” says Harris, “It’s about having fun and knowing your calf more.”

It’s good advice from a 10-year-old farmer and his prize-winning bull.