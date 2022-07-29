KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs.

In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, the long blonde hair, or the smile that grabs your attention around town.

“That’s another thing, people wave,” said Alexis about Kimberling City, “Everyone is so nice.”

For six months, Alexis has been patrolling the streets of Kimberling City. She has enjoyed getting to know the citizens, “It’s like a ‘ma and pa’ type of town. You go eat, you’re seeing somebody, you’re shaking hands, you’re giving hugs.”

Kimberling City’s Police Chief believes Officer Hobbs is fitting right in, “She has done an outstanding job since she has been here. She’s super passionate and very intelligent.”

On top of the role of a police officer, Alexis was awarded an additional title. A title she is more surprised by: beauty queen.

“It wasn’t a large group of people, but it’s still nerve-wracking getting up on the stage and putting yourself out there,” Alexis explained with a smile.

Alexis entered the first-ever First Responders Pageant and walked away with the title. It’s a title her community is proud of.

“Mostly the sweetest little old ladies congratulate me on the pageant.”

“Taking the first place winning for first responders and law enforcement, it was a sure win for Kimberling City,” said Chief Lemoine, “I’m proud for her, proud for the city, and proud for the department.”